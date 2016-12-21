Bills' Justin Hunter: Snags one pass in win

Hunter caught one of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's win over the Browns.

There's little utility for reserve receivers in a Buffalo offense dedicated to pounding the ball. Exhibit A is Hunter, who hasn't caught more than one pass in a game since Week 7. The good news is that that Week 7 opponent, Miami, is next on deck. The bad news is that that high-water mark consisted of just two catches for 25 yards. Hunter's size makes him a viable red-zone target, and he was targeted there twice on Sunday. But the famine is too great, and the feast too meager, to look to Hunter week to week.