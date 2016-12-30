Seymour is expected to start at cornerback Sunday against the Jets with regular starter Stephon Gilmore out with a concussion, BuffaloBills.com reports. "He's getting better," interim head coach Anthony Lynn said of Seymour. "It seemed like every week and even though I was on the offensive side of the ball before I became the head coach, you notice guys on the defense that stand out, and especially on scout team when they're covering your receivers, and he's done a heck of a job all year, and he's had a great week of practice so far."

Seymour is a sixth-round rookie to of USC who's out-kicked the coverage compared to his draft selection, and the start shows he's bypassed a few others in the secondary. He's also started two other games this season, though with no picks in 2016 and no game with more than three tackles, he's not quite there yet from an IDP perspective.