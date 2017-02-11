Listenbee, who underwent three different surgeries in 2016 for hernia/pelvis issues, is expected to be fully cleared by training camp. "I talked to the surgeon when I first had surgery and he said four months for a full recovery," he the receiver. "They've also said that I won't be back until training camp. So when we get to OTAs I should be able to run, but it might just be on the side. Just learning technique and walking through plays so I can be ready for training camp."

Listenbee missed his entire rookie season following his sixth-round selection out of TCU. He'll have to impress a brand new coaching staff -- one that didn't select him -- in order to land a roster spot. However, if he can finally get back to full health he has a few things working in his favor, namely his world-class speed and the lack of signed receiving options that are locked with the Bills.

