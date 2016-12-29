McCray (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

McCray has missed the last three weeks with a concussion, but it appears he's finally on the brink of a return. He was able to take part in a full practice Thursday, which means he's officially graduated from the league-mandated concussion protocol. McCray should be active heading into Sunday's game against the Jets and will likely work as a depth option at outside linebacker behind the likes of Jerry Hughes and Lorenzo Alexander. We should get a final word on his availability over the next few days.