McCoy is not participating in Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.

We'll see if this is just a veteran's day off, as McCoy is seemingly as healthy as he's been all season, having tallied 130-plus yards rushing in three of his last four games. However, there are a couple of issues for owners playing Week 17 to monitor -- the Bills are out of the playoff chase, rendering Sunday's tilt versus the Jets a meaningless game, and they've also fired coach Rex Ryan, which could prompt them to treat the season finale as an opportunity to conduct extensive talent evaluations.