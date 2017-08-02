Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back at practice Wednesday
McCoy (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official website reports.
McCoy missed one practice with a stomach bug, allowing Jonathan Williams to take some extra first-team reps. The Bills don't figure to push McCoy too hard in training camp or the preseason, as there's nothing left for him to prove to the team.
