Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back at practice Wednesday

McCoy (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official website reports.

McCoy missed one practice with a stomach bug, allowing Jonathan Williams to take some extra first-team reps. The Bills don't figure to push McCoy too hard in training camp or the preseason, as there's nothing left for him to prove to the team.

