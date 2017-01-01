Bills' LeSean McCoy: Exits game with ankle injury
McCoy was forced out of Sunday's season finale agains the Jets with an ankle injury.
With McCoy -- who logged five carries for 10 yards prior to his exit -- out for the rest of the game, Mike Gillislee is now in line to handle the bulk of the Bills' Week 17 rushing duties.
