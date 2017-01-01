McCoy was forced out of Sunday's season finale agains the Jets with an ankle injury.

With McCoy -- who logged five carries for 10 yards prior to his exit -- out for the rest of the game, Mike Gillislee is now in line to handle the bulk of the Bills' Week 17 rushing duties.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola