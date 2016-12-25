McCoy gained 128 yards and scored a touchdown on 24 rushes, while also securing five of six targets for 17 yards in Saturday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

McCoy was stellar once again, contributing significantly to a Bills offensive effort that reached 589 total yards on the day. (Amazingly, this was most yards any NFL team has gained offensively in a losing effort since 2006). It was the 28-year-old's fourth 100-yard performance in the last five games, and he scored a rushing touchdown for the third straight week as well. Despite the Bills having been officially eliminated from playoff contention with Saturday's loss, McCoy will try to finish off his standout 2016 campaign with a strong effort against the Jets in Week 17.