Bills' LeSean McCoy: Returns to practice Thursday
McCoy, who sat out practice Wednesday because he was sick, is no longer listed on the Bills' Week 17 injury report.
McCoy is thus on track to suit up Sunday against the Jets and in the process is in line to lead the Bills' Week 17 rushing attack. He'll be working under a new coach (Anthony Lynn) and taking handoffs from EJ Manuel instead of Tyrod Taylor, but McCoy has been healthy and on a roll of late, so he has a chance to finish the season strong, in any context.
