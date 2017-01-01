Interim head coach Anthony Lynn said after Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jets that McCoy didn't return due to a high-ankle sprain, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW Buffalo reports.

Prior to his departure from the Bills' final game of the season, McCoy managed five carries for 10 yards and one catch for six yards. While his recovery from the sprain could impact his availability for the fifth Pro Bowl of his career on Jan. 29, he should be fully recovered once the offseason program kicks off in April.