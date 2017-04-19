Bills' Logan Thomas: Hopes to make Bills roster as tight end
Thomas hopes to stick with the Bills as a tight end, Anthony Sambrotto of the team's official website reports.
Selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft as a quarterback, Thomas spent most of last season learning to play tight end as a member of Detroit's practice squad. The Bills signed him in late November and made him a healthy scratch the rest of the season, seemingly hoping to further develop him as a tight end this offseason. While he's likely still raw and will presumably have to fight for a roster spot, Thomas possesses a combination of size (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) and speed (4.6 40-yard dash) which compares favorably to that of the league's top tight ends.
