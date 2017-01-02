Alexander logged four tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Jets, giving him 12.5 quarterback takedowns on the season, tied for third in the league.

No one saw this coming out of the 33-year-old veteran. Alexander's now an unrestricted free agent, so we'll see if the Bills try to bring him back. Due to his age, he may not be highly sought after by the rest of the league even with that eye-popping sack total, but he probably wouldn't reach that with the Bills again either, as an entirely new regime and defense will be taking over soon.