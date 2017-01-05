Alexander, who will be an unrestricted free agent in March, says he'd like to re-sign with the Bills but also wants to see what the new coaching staff looks like, BuffaloBills.com reports. "I would definitely love to be a Buffalo Bill next year," said the veteran. "Obviously we haven't talked about anything just yet. Everything is really fresh, but I will definitely weigh my options and see what happens. Coaching change, who's back, there's a lot that goes into it. So once my wife and I have all the facts and everything is laid out we'll make the decision that's best for our family."

Alexander is coming off a "where the heck did this come from?" season where he posted 76 tackles and 12.5 sacks, crazy considering the 33-year-old never had more than 2.5 in any of his previous nine NFL seasons. However, we believe this was a confluence of good fortune, as Alexander thrived in Rex Ryan's defense and the role he was perfectly suited for. With some younger Bills about to get more playing time and with Ryan ousted, Alexander's role will be different whether in Buffalo or any other NFL city. Don't overbid for him in IDP leagues next season.