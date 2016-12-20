Alexander posted 1.5 sacks and 10 tackles in Sunday's 33-13 victory over the Browns.

Despite rotating with Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson for two linebacker spots, Alexander continued his amazing season by snapping a four-game drought in which he failed to record a sack. He now has 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception on the year, and he will be an upside IDP option for the rest of the fantasy playoffs, albeit less of one than he was during an incredible and unsustainable run the first half of the season.