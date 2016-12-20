Goodwin caught three of four targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 33-13 win over the Browns.

Even though he's the No. 3 wideout now that Sammy Watkins is healthy again, Goodwin did see 79 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday. However, the Bills have the least lethal passing attack in the league, and Goodwin hasn't caught more than four balls in any game this season while failing to score since Week 7. He's a fun, speedy player when he gets the ball, but those times are far too infrequent for him to offer fantasy value.