Gillislee carried 15 times for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Jets. He also caught his only target for an additional 10 yards in the 30-10 loss.

Gillislee saw his role expand as LeSean McCoy (ankle) was forced to leave the game, and despite his inefficient average of 2.7 yards per carry he was able to carve out a useful fantasy line due to the volume of touches he received. Although Gillislee played second fiddle to McCoy for most of the season, he will finish with an impressive total of eight touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry overall. He will be a free agent in the offseason and should command interest after a successful campaign as a part-time player in 2016.