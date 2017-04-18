Bills' Mike Gillislee: Signs offer sheet with Patriots
The Patriots have extended an offer sheet to Gillislee, who is a restricted free agent, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Per the report, their offer is for two years and a total of $6.4 million, including $4 million in the first year of the proposed deal. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, if the Bills don't match the offer, they'd receive a fifth-round draft pick from the Patriots. If Gillislee does end up with New England, it would effectively end the team's interest in re-signing power back LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL with 18 rushing TDs in 2016, while averaging 3.9 yards a carry. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Gillislee put up some intriguing numbers of his own, running 101 times for 577 yards (5.7 YPC) and eight TDs in 15 games for Buffalo. He also caught nine passes for 50 yards and a receiving score. The Patriots' current backfield is comprised of newcomer Rex Burkhead, along with pass-catching aces Dion Lewis (hamstring) and James White, with D.J. Foster and Brandon Bolden in reserve.
