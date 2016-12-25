Gillislee gained 91 yards on 11 rushes in Saturday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Dolphins. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Gillislee was able to produce a season-high rushing total despite backfield mate LeSean McCoy amassing 128 yards on the ground in his own right. Gillislee's game-long 35-yard rush also represented his second-longest of the season, and he posted an impressive 8.3 yards per carry. The former Gator has proven himself one of the most capable reserve tailbacks in the league this season, and he'll look to put the finishing touches on a solid season in Week 17 against the Jets.