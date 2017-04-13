Bills' Mike Gillislee: Visits with New England
Gillislee recently visited with the Patriots, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
A restricted free agent, Gillislee carries an original-round tender, which means any team that signs him to an offer sheet would have to surrender a fifth-round pick if the Bills decide not to match the contract. With other options still on the table, New England probably isn't ready to seriously consider giving up a fifth-round pick for a running back of Gillislee's caliber. The team could still re-sign LeGarrette Blount, sign Adrian Peterson or another veteran, or even use an early draft pick on a running back. The Patriots are in the market for a power runner to fill the role Blount so capably handled the past two-plus seasons. Gillislee likely will end up playing at least one more season in Buffalo behind LeSean McCoy (ankle).
