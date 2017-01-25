Thomas didn't play in 2016 after being placed on season ending injured reserve in training camp with an undisclosed injury.

While Thomas' injury is unclear, the team has given no indication that he'll miss any time once offseason practices begin. Thomas is under contract with the Bills through 2017 and will be looking to make an opening week active roster for the first time since being drafted in 2013. He'll most likely compete for a depth role in the secondary and a special teams position.