Bills' Preston Brown: Questionable for Week 16
Brown (foot) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Dolphins, BuffaloBills.com reports.
Brown was limited in practice during the week and is likely more on the probable side of questionable. He's yet to miss a game in his three years in the league and will look to keep his active streak alive Saturday.
