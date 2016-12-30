Bills' Preston Brown: Questionable for Week 17
Brown (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Brown was limited in practice throughout the week and is likely on the probable side of questionable after he played through his injury last week. Brandon Spikes will figure to see some extra snaps if Brown is limited or held out Sunday.
