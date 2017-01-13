Brown finished the 2016 season, his third in the NFL, with 139 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Brown has become as steady of an IDP as you'll see, as he rarely seems to get hurt and has posted 109 or more tackles in all three of his pro seasons. While the Bills have a new coach in Sean McDermott taking over and the team will shift back to the 4-3 style of play that Brown was used to as a rookie, we don't think this will hurt his tackle totals at all. Brown will likely be the middle man in the new defense and will be out there all three downs. And it's not like McDermott's last middle linebacker, Luke Kuechly, was ever hurting for tackle totals.