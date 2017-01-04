Ragland, who had successful ACL surgery before his rookie season could even get off the ground, expects to be ready to play by August but still has some recovery time left, BuffaloBills.com reports. "I probably won't run for another month or so to make sure my quad is right and I'm back stronger," said Ragland. "I think we were thinking about me getting back on the field in August," he said. "I know in (June) minicamp I'll be working myself back and not rush myself into it."

Ragland made a great impression all summer following his second-round selection, but that went up in smoke with a devastating training camp injury. The Bills got surprisingly good play from their substitute linebackers -- Ragland had been tabbed as a starter -- as Zach Brown put up an eye-popping 149 tackles and arguably should have made the Pro Bowl. With a new coaching staff and likely a new defense in store for the Bills, we'll see how it all shakes out. To add further question marks, both Brown and Lorenzo Alexander are unrestricted free agents.