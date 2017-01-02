Woods caught four of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Jets, the seventh straight game he's failed to score.

The fourth-year wideout finishes the season with a ho-hum 51 catches for 613 yards and just one touchdown in 13 games. The Buffalo passing game rarely clicked in 2016, while much of the team could be stripped down with a new regime coming in. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Woods, a decent receiver that competes on every play and has a decent set of hands, but one that doesn't offer much game-breaking ability. He's a decent complement to Sammy Watkins as a No. 2, but perhaps neither the player nor the team is fully comfortable it's a long-term solution. At the very least, we expect Woods - who's from the west coast -- to explore what's out there.