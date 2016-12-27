Woods caught three of six targets for 43 yards in Saturday's loss to Miami.

Woods snapped a two-game streak with just a single catch Saturday, but was still held under 55 yards for the 10th time in 12 outings this season. Woods, despite Sammy Watkins missing a chunk of the season, never got going in 2016. Though Tyrod Taylor's benching and EJ Manuel's start this Sunday raises plenty of questions for Buffalo's offense, Woods and Manuel have shown good chemistry in the past. Last season, Woods was targeted 19 times and recorded a team-high 13 catches in Manuel's two starts.