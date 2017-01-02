Bills' Sammy Watkins: Another foot surgery likely in offseason
Watkins is expected to undergo another procedure on his broken left foot this offseason, The Buffalo News reports.
Last April, Watkins had surgery on a Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, which lingered into the regular season and eventually resulted in a midseason stint on injured reserve. Upon his return in Week 12, he hauled in at least three passes in five of six games, while playing on a known fracture in the aforementioned foot. Despite the trials on the injury front, he managed 28 catches (on 52 targets) for 430 yards and two scores across eight contests on the campaign. If he indeed goes under the knife in the coming weeks or months, the 23-year-old will be aiming to complete the first injury-free season of his career in 2017.
