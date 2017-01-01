Bills' Sammy Watkins: Catches four passes in season finale

Watkins, who continued to play through his foot injury Sunday against the Jets, logged four catches (on nine targets) for 31 yards in the Bills' season-ending 30-10 loss.

Watkins, who also dealt with a hip issue Sunday, will look to recover from his aches and pains now that his 2016 campaign is in the books. With that in mind, another offseason surgery remains a possibility for the wideout, though Watkins has noted that he might be able to avoid such a procedure if his foot continues to slowly heal in the coming weeks/months.

