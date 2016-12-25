Bills' Sammy Watkins: Explodes for season-high 154 yards receiving in Week 16 loss

Watkins (foot) hauled in seven of 10 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Watkins finally put together a breakout performance in what has been an injury-marred 2016, posting a season high in receptions, targets and receiving yards. He also notched his second game with a YPC north of 20.0, and managed only his second impact play of over 50 yards with his 53-yard score in the second quarter. Watkins will try to build on Saturday's effort and close out his season on a strong note against a highly beatable Jets secondary in Week 17.