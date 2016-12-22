Bills' Sammy Watkins: Limited again
Watkins (foot) was limited for the second straight day Thursday.
As long as Watkins isn't missing practice completely, he'll play Sunday against the Dolphins. While it's been a struggle all season for the injured star -- including last week's one-catch performance -- he could be a sneaky play this week if the weather's decent and Miami spends too much trying to shut down LeSean McCoy and the lethal Buffalo running game.
More News
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Just one catch in Week 15•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Suits up Sunday•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Back on practice field•