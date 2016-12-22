Bills' Sammy Watkins: Limited again

Watkins (foot) was limited for the second straight day Thursday.

As long as Watkins isn't missing practice completely, he'll play Sunday against the Dolphins. While it's been a struggle all season for the injured star -- including last week's one-catch performance -- he could be a sneaky play this week if the weather's decent and Miami spends too much trying to shut down LeSean McCoy and the lethal Buffalo running game.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola