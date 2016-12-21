Bills' Sammy Watkins: Limited at practice Wednesday

Watkins (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Despite his listed limitations at practice Wednesday, Watkins is on track to continue to play through his lingering foot issue Saturday against the Dolphins. Watkins -- who coach Rex Ryan acknowledges is still working at less than 100 percent -- was limited to just one catch (on four targets) for 10 yards in Week 15's win over the Browns, as the wideout drew the attention of cornerback Joe Haden in the contest, per the Democrat and Chronicle.