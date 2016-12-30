Bills' Sammy Watkins: Limited practice Thursday

Watkins (foot) was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.

Watkins is expected to suit up for the finale against the Jets, though he'll have EJ Manuel as his quarterback instead of Tyrod Taylor, and you can bet if there's any issue at all with his foot he'll be on the bench the rest of the game. Another offseason surgery for Watkins remains a possibility, though the wideout says he might be able to avoid it if his foot continues to slowly heal once the season's over.