Bills' Sammy Watkins: Listed as questionable for Week 16

Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Dolphins.

Watkins is fully expected to play through his ongoing foot issue Saturday and in the process will look to rebound from a one-catch, 10-yard output this past Sunday against the Browns. If the weather in Buffalo cooperates and Miami ends up focusing on containing RB LeSean McCoy and the Bills' productive Buffalo ground game, there could be added opportunities Saturday for Watkins, who saw just four targets while drawing the attention of cornerback Joe Haden in Week 15.