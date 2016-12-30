Bills' Sammy Watkins: Listed as questionable for Week 17

Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.

He should be a go for the Bills' season finale, though Watkins will be working EJ Manuel as his QB instead of Tyrod Taylor, who targeted the wideout 10 times in Week 16, leading to a season-best 7/154/1 stat line for Watkins. Note that in a game with no playoff bearing, if there's any issue at all with Watkins' foot as the game progresses, we'd expect the Bills to err on the side of caution with the wideout, who will head into 2017 in year four of his rookie contract with the team.