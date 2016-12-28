Bills' Sammy Watkins: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Watkins is not participating in Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.

This has been the usual M.O. down the stretch so the team can manage Watkins' lingering foot injury, though owners should monitor a couple of things heading into the finale at the Jets: 1) EJ Manuel, and not Tyrod Taylor, will be doing the quarterbacking this week; and 2) There's a chance the team could opt to give some veterans like Watkins down time this week and instead utilize the game to evaluate some of their reserves.