Bills' Sammy Watkins: Suits up Saturday

Watkins (foot) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Dolphins.

Watkins, who continues to play through his foot issue, will look to bounce back from a one-catch, 10-yard effort in Week 15 against the Browns, a contest which saw the wideout draw the focus of cornerback Joe Haden. Should the Dolphins key on containing RB LeSean McCoy and the Bills' productive ground game Saturday, there would figure to be added Week 16 opportunities for Watkins, after he saw just four targets last Sunday.