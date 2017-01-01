Bills' Sammy Watkins: Suits up Sunday

Watkins (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Watkins will be catching passes Sunday from EJ Manuel, instead of Tyrod Taylor, who targeted the wideout 10 times in Week 16, leading to a season-best seven-catch, 154-yard (with a touchdown) effort for Watkins. The Bills' top wideout will thus tough it out one more time through his foot issue, but if there's any issue at all on that front as Sunday's game rolls along, we'd expect the Bills to proceed cautiously with the 2014 first-rounder, who will enter year four of his rookie deal in 2017.