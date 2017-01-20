Bills' Sammy Watkins: Undergoes second foot surgery
Watkins underwent a second surgery on his left foot late last week.
While the Bills did not offer a precise timetable for Watkins' recovery, the procedure reportedly went well, and it's expected that the team's top wideout will be ready to participate in training camp this coming July. The bigger question mark at this time is who will be throwing to Watkins in 2017, as QB Tyrod Taylor's future in Buffalo is uncertain.
