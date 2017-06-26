Bills' Sammy Watkins: Will build up workload during camp
Watkins (foot) is unlikely to be handed a full workload once training camp begins, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Watkins is coming off two foot surgeries over the previous two seasons, but was able to partake in a handful of plays during team drills at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp earlier this month. That progress provided a source of encouragement going into the summer, but coach Sean McDermott maintains the Bills will handle Watkins on a day-to-day basis once training camp starts. As a result, it's doubtful that he'll be turned loose in a full capacity right away. Instead, expect Watkins to gradually build his activity level, with a larger focus on being ready for Week 1.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...