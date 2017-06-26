Bills' Sammy Watkins: Will build up workload during camp

Watkins (foot) is unlikely to be handed a full workload once training camp begins, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Watkins is coming off two foot surgeries over the previous two seasons, but was able to partake in a handful of plays during team drills at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp earlier this month. That progress provided a source of encouragement going into the summer, but coach Sean McDermott maintains the Bills will handle Watkins on a day-to-day basis once training camp starts. As a result, it's doubtful that he'll be turned loose in a full capacity right away. Instead, expect Watkins to gradually build his activity level, with a larger focus on being ready for Week 1.