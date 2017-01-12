With the hiring of new coach Sean McDermott and the expected shift to a 4-3 defense, Lawson is likely to be used as more of a defensive end in 2017, BuffaloBills.com reports. Said Bills radio analyst Mark Kelso, "Shaq Lawson would be a defensive end in that scheme, which means he'll be defending on the line of scrimmage most of the time and not dropping into coverage."

McDermott had plenty of success as the DC in Carolina and he likes to let his linemen put pressure on the passer, so Lawson -- mostly as a linebacker in 2016 in spot duty following a midseason return from a shoulder injury -- could end up being a nice sack candidate for next season if he earns a pure starter's role. That'd be especially true if Marcell Dareus, Kyle Williams, Lorenzo Alexander, and Jerry Hughes all end up back with the Bills, as those guys would draw plenty of attention from opposing offenses.