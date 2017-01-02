Gilmore, who missed the Week 17 loss due to a concussion, is seeking top money this offseason and does not want to receive the franchise tag, BuffaloBills.com reports. "I don't think anybody really wants the tag," said Gilmore. "I wouldn't want it, but it is what it is. ... If it happens."

Gilmore's status is completely up in the air with a new coaching regime about to take over. He entered the 2016 season as one of the top cornerbacks in the game, but got burned enough this season where that has cast a little more doubt on how much the Bills or any other team will want to pony up to land the veteran. Gilmore's 1-on-1 skills are right up there with the best of them, and he did finish the season strong, so we'll see what the situation brings in the coming months. He finishes the 2016 campaign -- his fifth as a pro -- with 48 tackles, 12 passes defensed, and a career-high five interceptions.