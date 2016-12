Gilmore is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol, Joe Buscaglia of 7 Eyewitness News reports.

Gilmore took a blow to the head in Saturday's overtime loss to the Dolphins and faces tough odds to be cleared for a Week 17 return. Kevon Seymore or Nickell Robey-Coleman will figure to see a spot start if Gilmore is held out come Sunday's matchup with the Jets.