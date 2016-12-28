Bills' Stephon Gilmore: Still in concussion protocol
Gilmore (concussion) did not participate Wednesday's practice.
The Bills have a meaningless game coming up against the Jets, so Gilmore would have to be well in the clear for the team to consider playing him. The team also needs to decide whether to offer the starting corner a very hefty contract this offseason.
