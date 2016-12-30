Gilmore (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Jets.

Gilmore suffered the concussion late in the Week 16 loss to the Dolphins, and he'll now miss his only game of the season. He'll finish with 48 tackles and a career-high five picks, while the Bills (and whatever their new coaching staff looks) like will decide this offseason whether to offer him what would be a huge contract.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola