Elston was claimed off waivers by the Bills on Friday.

Elston lands in Buffalo after being let go by the Browns on Thursday. An undrafted rookie last year, the Mississippi product is yet to make his NFL debut, but will aim to earn the right to do so by impressing the Bills this offseason.

