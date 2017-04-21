Bills' Trae Elston: Claimed by Bills
Elston was claimed off waivers by the Bills on Friday.
Elston lands in Buffalo after being let go by the Browns on Thursday. An undrafted rookie last year, the Mississippi product is yet to make his NFL debut, but will aim to earn the right to do so by impressing the Bills this offseason.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....