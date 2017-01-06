ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Bills have no intention of paying Taylor (core muscle surgery) a $15.5 million option bonus they have until March 11 to exercise.

Picking up that option pretty much would mean Taylor is the Bills' guy for the next five seasons at at a very expensive price, something a new coaching regime might be hesitant to do. We'll note that Taylor still could be a better option than anyone else the Bills could get, so you can't rule out the team working out a shorter, cap-friendlier deal just to see if he can keep improving. For now, Taylor will recover from the surgery he had this week, while the Bills have all kinds of dollars and coaching personnel to sift through this offseason.