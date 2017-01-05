Taylor is in line to undergo surgery Thursday to address a core muscle issue, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Taylor faces a recovery period of approximately six weeks, so he'll be back to full strength well before the Bills resume on-field activities in the spring. That said, the team faces a decision this offseason with regard to the QB's future with the organization, as the Bills have until March 11 to exercise their option on Taylor's contract.

