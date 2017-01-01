Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Inactive for finale
Taylor (groin, team decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Jets.
This was expected heading into the weekend, and it leaves Taylor's future with the team and its next coaching regime in doubt. The Bills have a major salary decision to make on Taylor this offseason, and couldn't afford to make that process even worse by risking him sustaining a major injury in a meaningless game.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: To meet with doctors regarding groin injury•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Rested Thursday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely sitting in Week 17•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still an option for Week 17•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Provides 389 yards of offense in Week 16 loss•