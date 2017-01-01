Taylor (groin, team decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Jets.

This was expected heading into the weekend, and it leaves Taylor's future with the team and its next coaching regime in doubt. The Bills have a major salary decision to make on Taylor this offseason, and couldn't afford to make that process even worse by risking him sustaining a major injury in a meaningless game.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola