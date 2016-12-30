Interim coach Anthony Lynn says Taylor (groin, team decision) is expected to be inactive Sunday for the finale at the Jets, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.

The Bills would face some major salary issues if Taylor played and suffered a serious injury in Sunday's meaningless game, so the prudent move is to sit him out and make a further evaluation of EJ Manuel. Consider this your last reminder to sit Taylor if his big Week 16 game -- 329 passing yards and three TD passes, plus 60 yards on the ground -- put you in a Week 17 fantasy championship game.