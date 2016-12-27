Taylor isn't expected to start Sunday's season finale against the Jets in New York, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor's likely benching was spurred on by a number of factors. Chief among them was Tuesday's axing of head coach Rex Ryan, who was a vocal supporter of Taylor's throughout his nearly two years in the gig. Moreover, there are financial considerations tied to Taylor's health. If Taylor suffers a debilitating injury, the Bills could be on the hook for the $30.75 million remaining on his deal signed in August of this year. As a result, interim head coach Anthony Lynn is poised to place the onus of the offensive attack on EJ Manuel's shoulders in Week 17.