Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely sitting in Week 17
Taylor isn't expected to start Sunday's season finale against the Jets in New York, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Taylor's likely benching was spurred on by a number of factors. Chief among them was Tuesday's axing of head coach Rex Ryan, who was a vocal supporter of Taylor's throughout his nearly two years in the gig. Moreover, there are financial considerations tied to Taylor's health. If Taylor suffers a debilitating injury, the Bills could be on the hook for the $30.75 million remaining on his deal signed in August of this year. As a result, interim head coach Anthony Lynn is poised to place the onus of the offensive attack on EJ Manuel's shoulders in Week 17.
